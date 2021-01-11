Missing ‘Waldo’ the llama named after ‘Where’s Waldo’ game as volunteers search for it

Red Dog Farm said the llama now affectionally named “Waldo” was spotted in a wooded area of Stokesdale.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Volunteers are getting closer to catching a llama that’s been on the run for several days.

Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network said the llama now affectionally named “Waldo” was spotted in a wooded area of Stokesdale. They’re not sharing the location so they can focus on recapturing the llama because they don’t want to scare it. Red Dog Farm said they named the llama "Waldo" because of the game, Where's Waldo!

Last week, Waldo did a disappearing act but was captured in High Point. However, shortly after Waldo was captured, he did another disappearing act by jumping a fence after Red Dog Farm took over care of the animal.

Red Dog Farm said it has since created a taller fenced structure for Waldo in hopes of keeping him from doing another disappearing act. They also said Waldo is probably actively in search of a girlfriend. Mating or breeding season just started this month.