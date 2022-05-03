57-year-old woman reported missing after being last seen near south Charlotte shopping center

Police said Stephanie Snipes was last seen leaving her home near the Arboretum on March 27. She was driving a black 2013 Chevy Impala with a temporary tag.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for the public's help finding a woman who last seen near the Arboretum shopping center in south Charlotte in late March.

Police said 57-year-old Stephanie Snipes was seen leaving her home in south Charlotte on March 27. She was driving a black 2013 Chevrolet Impala with a temporary North Carolina paper tag. The glass from the driver's side mirror was missing, according to CMPD.

Snipes has not made contact with family or friends since leaving and her loved ones are concerned about her wellbeing. Snipes is described as a white female, approximately 5-foot-2 with a slim build. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Any person with information about Stephanie Snipes whereabouts or who has seen her vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately. Witnesses may also call CMPD's Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts