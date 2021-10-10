Silver Alert issued for missing Cleveland County woman

Authorities say Harley Leighann O'Conner was reportedly last seen in Grover on Saturday, Oct. 9.

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — Cleveland County officials are asking for your help to find a missing woman.

According to a news release from the N.C. Center for Missing Persons, a Sliver Alert was issued for Harley Leighann O'Conner, 20, on Sunday, Oct. 10.

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office posted on social media that O'Conner was last seen in the Grover area on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Anyone with information about O'Conner should call Chase Falero with the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office at 704-484-4822.

