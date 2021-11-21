York County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 30-year-old woman

Authorities say she was last seen Nov. 12 around 9 a.m.

CLOVER, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman from Clover.

According to a post from the sheriff's office Facebook page, Theresa Marie Sander, 30, was last seen on Nov. 12 around 9 a.m. leaving her home on Woodbend Road in Clover.

Officials say she works Nichols Store on E. Highway 55 in Clover. A family member also told authorities that Sanders will leave sometimes for days, but will usually make contact.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (803) 628-3059.

