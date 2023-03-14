Have you seen her? Concord woman reported missing

Yuvaya Morrisey was last seen leaving her family's home on March 2, police say. Her mother said she has health concerns and requires medication.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONCORD, N.C. — A 26-year-old Concord woman who hasn't been seen in nearly two weeks has health concerns and requires medication, police said Tuesday.

Yuvaya Deashate Morrisey was last seen at her family's home on Concord Pointe Lane, just off George W. Liles Parkway, on March 2, according to police. Morrisey's mother said her daughter voluntarily left their home and hasn't been seen since. Morrisey's mother said she requires medication for health concerns.

It's unclear if Yuvaya Morrisey left the family's home in a car or walked off. Yuvaya Deashate Morrisey is described as a Black female, approximately 5-foot-6 and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

She has brown eyes and black hair, that may be in dreads with a twist style and honey blonde tips. She was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a black T-shirt, a black cardigan and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Yuvaya Morrisey is asked to call the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts