Silver Alert issued for missing Kings Mountain woman

Police said 61-year-old Ida May Burris was last seen at the Chesterfield Apartments in Kings Mountain.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Kings Mountain woman who may be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.

Kings Mountain Police said 61-year-old Ida May Burris was last seen at the Chesterfield Apartments in Kings Mountain. Burris was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray jogging pants and black shoes.

Burris is described as a Black female, approximately 5-foot-9 and weighs around 180 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Any person with information about the whereabouts of Ida May Burris is asked to call Sgt. Alexander with the Kings Mountain Police Department at 704-734-0444.

