Have you seen her? 20-year-old last seen walking in Matthews 2 days ago

Police said 20-year-old Jaleika Barnes was last seen walking near Target in Matthews on Monday, Sept. 27.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Police in Matthews are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman who was last seen Monday morning.

Matthews police said 20-year-old Jaleika Barnes was last seen walking along Matthews Township Parkway near the Target shopping center along East Independence Boulevard. Barnes was last spotted around 7 a.m. on Sept. 27.

Barnes is described as a Black female, approximately 5-foot-2, and weighs around 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and short, black hair. Barnes was last known to be wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and tan Vans sneakers.

Any person with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 704-847-5555 immediately.

