Mooresville police ask for help locating woman missing from senior living facility

Detectives said 67-year-old Lynne Barker left the Crown Colony assisting living facility late Tuesday. She's believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer's.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Police in Mooresville are asking for the public's help finding a woman who is missing from a senior living facility.

Lynne Barker, 67, left the Crown Colony assisting living facility near the intersection of Timber Road and Shearer Road late Tuesday into Wednesday, the Mooresville Police Department said. Barker is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer's.

Barker has not been seen or heard from since she left Crown Colony, police said. Officers have searched the area where she was last seen and haven't yet found her.

A surveillance photo released by investigators showed Barker wearing glasses and a gray or beige-colored top with leopard print. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Mooresville police at 704-664-3311 immediately.

