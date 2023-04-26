Missing York County woman hasn't been seen in nearly a month, deputies say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies in York County are asking for the public's help finding a woman who hasn't been seen since April 1.
The York County Sheriff's Office said 34-year-old Amanda Brooke Karraker was last seen on New Sugaree Town Drive in Rock Hill on April 1. It's believed she left her home following an argument sometime between 3 and 7:30 p.m. Deputies said Karraker left her purse, phone and other personal belongings.
Karraker is described as a white woman who is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.
York County deputies said she is known to frequent the vape shop on Celanese Road next to a Dunkin Donuts in Rock Hill.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Amanda Brooke Karraker is asked to call the York County Sheriff's Office at 803-628-3059.
