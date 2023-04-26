Missing York County woman hasn't been seen in nearly a month, deputies say

Amanda Brooke Karraker left her home after an argument on April 1, deputies say. She hasn't been seen since.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies in York County are asking for the public's help finding a woman who hasn't been seen since April 1.

The York County Sheriff's Office said 34-year-old Amanda Brooke Karraker was last seen on New Sugaree Town Drive in Rock Hill on April 1. It's believed she left her home following an argument sometime between 3 and 7:30 p.m. Deputies said Karraker left her purse, phone and other personal belongings.

Karraker is described as a white woman who is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

York County deputies said she is known to frequent the vape shop on Celanese Road next to a Dunkin Donuts in Rock Hill.

MISSING: We are still seeking information on the whereabouts of Amanda Brooke Karraker. She was last seen April 1st, at 508 New Sugaree Town Dr., Rock Hill, SC. Amanda is known to frequent the vape shop on Celanese Rd. in Rock Hill next to Krispy Kreme. #missingperson #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/xneVfF6RxN — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) April 25, 2023

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Amanda Brooke Karraker is asked to call the York County Sheriff's Office at 803-628-3059.

