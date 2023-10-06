Cabarrus County deputies searching for missing woman

Snow is diagnosed with a cognitive disorder and is not believed to be taking medication, deputies said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 61-year-old woman.

Tara Snow was last seen at her home in Midland, NC on Wednesday night, according to deputies. She is believed to be driving a 2001 white Toyota 4Runner, which was last seen in the Boone area around 5 a.m. Thursday.

Snow is diagnosed with a cognitive disorder and is not believed to be taking medication, deputies said.

Snow is described as a white female, standing at five feet, three inches with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing 140 found, deputies said.

Anyone with information about Tara Snow's whereabouts is asked to contact the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000.

