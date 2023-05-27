Missing York County man found dead, deputies say

Chester County deputies found Kevin Eby dead Friday night in Richburg, South Carolina.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A York County man who went missing nearly two weeks ago was found dead Friday night, according to deputies.

The York County Sherriff's Office said Kevin Davis Eby was last seen May 14 at 10:30 pm, at his home in Fort Mill. His wife told deputies he suffers from Huntington's Disease and that he had been off his medication for a few days.

Chester County deputies found Eby dead Friday night in Richburg, South Carolina, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.

No word if there are any known suspects in Eby's death. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the York County Sheriff's Office for more information.

