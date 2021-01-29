Rock Hill woman last seen nearly a week ago

Deputies in York County say 54-year-old Christy Mahon was last see in the area of Firetower Road and Porter Rock in Rock Hill on Jan. 23.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies in York County, South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing 54-year-old woman who was last seen almost a week ago.

According to the York County Sheriff's Office, Christy Jane Mahon was last seen in the area of Porter Road and Firetower Road in Rock Hill on Jan. 23. Mahon was walking toward East Main Street, possibly in the direction of South Anderson Road.

Mahon was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue long-sleeve shirt. She is described as a white female with long gray hair and blue eyes. Mahon is approximately 5-foot-1 and weighs about 120 pounds.

