CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A mission group from a South Carolina church is stranded in Haiti as the nation grapples with various protests.

Members of Chapin United Methodist Church's mission team were unable to leave Haiti over the weekend but are safe, according to the church's pastor Jody Flowers on Facebook.

Flowers posted a video on Facebook to share an update on the South Carolina church's mission team.

"Our team is doing great," Flowers said on Facebook. "There's plenty of food, plenty of water."

"Thank you for praying and please continue to pray. The nation of Haiti needs our prayers and support," Flowers said on Facebook. "As soon as it's safe to travel, our folks will travel home."

Earlier in the week, the Haitian government announced its plans to raise prices on gasoline, diesel and kerosene, fueling violent protests across the country. According to the Associated Press, looters are pillaging burned and vandalized shops in Port-Au-Prince, the capital city.

The cancellation of flights stranded church groups and volunteers from a number of U.S. states, including South Carolina.

© 2018 WCNC