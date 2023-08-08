Mixed-use development planned for Johnston YMCA site

Many people see the Johnston YMCA as the heart of NoDa, with roots grown into the community. Now, neighbors say its foundation is being uprooted.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte is learning new details on the future of the Johnston YMCA.

Documents filed show, over time, the facility will turn into apartments and retail.

"This was a community space, it was always meant to be a community space and so NoDa does have a lot to lose here," Krysten Reilly, president of the NoDa Neighborhood & Business Association, said.

Many people see the Johnston YMCA as the heart of NoDa, with roots grown into the community. Now, neighbors say its foundation is being uprooted.

There are plans for 455 apartments.

“There is a mentality in this community of how we can work with the developers,” Jason Newton, co-founder of NoDa Tree Save, said.

NoDa Tree Save has started a petition to save the historic tree that sits in front of the YMCA.

Newton said NoDa is one of the few neighborhoods with green space in Charlotte and the trees provide environmental and quality of life benefits to residents -- that's why there's a push to ensure the green space is preserved.

“How can we develop the city, continue with this growth, but do it in a way that pays attention to the trees," Newton said.

Some of the community supports the growth.

“We just want to do it in a way where we have smart growth happening," Reilly said.

But artists including Ben Outlaw, who has worked in NoDa for quite some time, say they're concerned with the changes.

"A lot of good, local, cool places have been shut down and got moved into with big corporate," Outlaw said. “The neighborhood is losing its charm because of it.”

The YMCA says their original intent was to maintain a physical branch in the NoDa community, but made the decision to sell to a developer because of the branch's limitations and financial needs. The facility is expected to operate through the rest of the year.