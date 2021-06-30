10-year-old girl killed in Lexington County house fire

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say a 10-year-old girl has died following a fire in Lexington County on Tuesday.

County spokesperson Jessica Imbimbo told News19 that Lexington Fire Services responded to a mobile home fire in the 200 block of Golden Leaf Lane around noon.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said that the victim, Chloe Eve Doby, was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead shortly after arrival. Fisher said an autopsy will be performed Thursday at the Medical University of Charleston to determine her cause of death.

Imbimbo said that at this point, the cause of the fire is still under investigation. There is no word on what may have led up to the fire.