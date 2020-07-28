Mom: Police roughly handcuffed teenage daughter

The Gastonia mother and her daughter were at protests outside Tony's Ice Cream shop last week.

GASTONIA, N.C. — A mother and her 17-year-old daughter are criticizing the Gastonia Police Department after they claim the teenager was roughly handcuffed by officers during a protest outside Tony's Ice Cream & Sandwiches.

The ice cream shop has been the epicenter of protests following the controversial arrest of a Black woman who says she received racist treatment by a Tony's Ice Cream cashier.

Elizabeth Martin and her daughter Katherine Madzia went to the protests Wednesday night in support of Black Lives Matter when Gastonia Police issued multiple dispersal orders.

"As the riot police were moving in, [Katherine] asked me to start heading away from them so I wouldn't get hurt," Martin said. "I was filming and trying to keep an eye on her, and eventually I lost her."

Madzia said as officers began dispersing the crowd, several of them chased after her and another teenager.

"I tried to turn back around, and someone kicked me in the back of my right knee," Madzia said. "I fell to the ground, and they zip-tied my hands."

She said officers drove her to police headquarters, where they called her mom to pick her up.

Madzia said the officer claimed she would receive a date to appear in juvenile court, but neither she nor her mother has received a call.

"We were all being peaceful," Madzia said. "I don't think we were doing anything wrong."

Gastonia Police told WCNC Charlotte it doesn't have any record of Madzia being arrested or charged.

The department said officers dispersed protesters Wednesday night following multiple civil disturbances at the ice cream shop that week, including clashes involving armed people on both sides.

But Martin argued officers acted too aggressively against people who were there peacefully.

"Why are police attacking the smallest, weakest ones out there?" she asked.