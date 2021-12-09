Agency continues mission of supporting people impacted by gun violence in Charlotte

The organization is holding a vigil for three-year-old Asiah Figueroa on Monday, Sept. 12.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People across Charlotte are seeking solutions following the recent stretch of gun violence.

“Mothers of Murdered Offspring” (MOMO) is just one of the groups doing its part to help across the region.

This comes after a tragic week of shootings in the Queen City, including one that claimed the life of a three-year-old child.

It happened Tuesday, Sept. 7, in northwest Charlotte when police say a group with connections to three Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools fire off nearly 150 rounds into a home of Richard Rozzelle Drive, killing Asiah Figueroa.

Lisa Crawford, executive director of MOMO, said the group is active all year helping families impacted by shootings.

She added the group has been in contact with Asiah’s family and the community has reached out, asking to help in any way possible.

Crawford said she appreciates the community showing support for others and encourages people to speak up if something is going on in your community.

Two people have been arrested so far in connection Figueroa’s death.