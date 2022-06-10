5-year-old found unresponsive in water at Monroe water park

Officials said a 5-year-old was airlifted to Charlotte in critical condition after being found unresponsive at the Monroe Aquatics and Fitness Center Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONROE, N.C. — The water park at the Monroe Aquatics and Fitness Center will remain closed through Monday after a 5-year-old was found unresponsive in the water Thursday, officials said.

The city of Monroe said the incident happened a few minutes before 1 p.m. when lifeguards saw the child in the water. An off-duty EMT and lifeguards performed CPR and a faint pulse was detected, officials said. Firefighters arrived within a couple of minutes and continued CPR until an ambulance got to the scene and the child was rushed to Atrium Health-Union.

Monroe officials said the child was airlifted to Charlotte and remains in critical condition.

“Our first thoughts are with the family at this time. We can’t imagine how difficult this is for them and all who were involved,” Interim City Manager Brian Borne said. "We are thoroughly investigating the incident, talking to witnesses and staff and reviewing all video footage available to determine why and how this occurred."

Monroe officials said eight lifeguards were on duty at the time of the incident, as well as multiple supervisors. There were about 60 people in the water and over 100 at the park when the child was found. According to Monroe city officials, the park makes hourly announcements regarding swim safety and has rules and regulations posted at the entrance.

No further information was made available.