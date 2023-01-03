Monroe City Council ends employment for city manager, city attorney

The city council voted to appoint Lisa Strickland as interim city manager.

MONROE, N.C. — In a 4-2 vote during a special city council meeting Tuesday morning, Monroe City Council ended employment for two city employees: City Manager Brian Borne and City Attorney S. Mujeeb Shah-Khan.

Both were terminated effective immediately and will receive severance payments equal to about a year's worth of pay -- under $500,000 for the two combined.

Borne was appointed city manager on June 15, 2022, after serving as interim city manager since July 2021. He had been employed by the city in some capacity since 2008, including by serving as assistant city manager and director of downtown.

Shah-Khan was appointed city attorney on July 28, 2014.

Council voted to appoint Lisa Strickland as interim city manager. Strickland was already serving as finance director for the city of Monroe. She will perform duties as finance director and interim city manager, according to a news release from the city.

