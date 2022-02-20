Monroe lifting indoor mask requirement policy effective Feb. 21

City officials say the decision falls in line with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's recommendation to ease back face covering policies.

MONROE, N.C. — One city in Union County is giving the OK to ease back face covering policies.

Monroe officials announced over the weekend the city's mask mandate will be lifted on Monday, Feb. 21. The city will move to a mask optional policy for people in the community.

Officials made the announcement on Friday, saying people will no longer have to wear a face covering while inside city facilities.

"With the decreasing COVID numbers, and in line with Governor Cooper’s recommendation, the City of Monroe will move to 'Mask Optional' starting Monday (Feb. 21) for staff and visitors to city facilities. Staff and visitors to city facilities may continue to wear masks, but this is purely up to the individual as the City will no longer require the wearing of masks. Thank you for your cooperation during this time," a news release posted to the city's website said.

The announcement comes after North Carolina Roy. Cooper held a news conference on Thursday, Feb. 17, recommending face covering policies across the state be eased back due to declining COVID-19 numbers.

Mecklenburg County officials also voted last week to rescind the county's mask mandate. The mandate will be lifted on Saturday, Feb. 26.