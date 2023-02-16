Beware this utility bill scam in Monroe, city warns

The city government reminds residents that door-to-door solicitation is prohibited.

MONROE, N.C. — Monroe city leaders are warning neighbors about a possible door-to-door scam centered around utility bills.

An alert shared by the city government Thursday said officials were told about people visiting homes in newer neighborhoods, posing as salesmen with a so-called handheld "meter". The scammers are supposedly claiming the city utility rates are going up, and that residents can save money by switching to their meter. However, the city notes utility rates have been consistent since 2018.

Additionally, the city notes residents reported being approached by salespeople urging them to buy solar panels to reduce bills. The door-to-door sellers notably try to get residents to sign contracts or pay deposits after a brief pitch.

The city wants to remind residents that door-to-door solicitation is prohibited by city ordinance and that third parties such as salespeople don't accurately reflect utility policies. Additionally, city employees will properly self-identify by using an ID badge, embroidered shirt with the city logo on it, or by driving a clearly-marked car with the logo on it.

Residents are urged not to give out sensitive information to salespeople, including Social Security Numbers, credit card numbers, or bank account details. Additionally, if an offer sounds too good to be true, it likely is.

Questions about electric or natural gas service can be called into the city's Energy Services department at 704-282-4600. Suspect scams can also be reported to the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700.

TIPS TO AVOID BECOMING A VICTIM OF A SCAM