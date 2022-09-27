Monroe PD: Man arrested for for rape, kidnapping, assault

Luis Miguel Vail-Lopez, 20, was arrested on Sept. 23 for a rape that happened on Sept. 19 and police have now linked him to an attack on Sept. 3.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONROE, N.C. — Authorities have added charges for a man accused of violently attacking and raping a woman earlier in the month.

The Monroe Police Department says Luis Miguel Vail-Lopez, 20, is linked to a violent assault that occurred on Saturday, September 3 on Patterson Street and a rape on Monday, Sept. 19 near Engleside Street.

The Sept. 3 attack left the victim with severe physical injuries, according to police. The victim is cooperating with police in the investigation.

Vail-Lopez was arrested on Sept. 23 for the Sept. 19 incident before police connected him to the Sept. 3 case.

He is charged with 1st-degree rape, two counts of kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, assault by strangulation, and interfering with emergency communication. Vail-Lopez remains in Union County Jail on a $350,000 bond.

Vail-Lopez's next court date is scheduled for Oct. 26.

“This is a heinous crime,” said Bryan Gilliard, Monroe Police Chief, in a statement. “I am grateful to the officers and detectives, who through hard work and a detailed investigative process were able to get Mr. Vail-Lopez, a dangerous criminal, identified, charged, and arrested.”

Monroe police are continuing to investigate this incident and ask anyone with information relating to Vail-Lopez or these crimes to contact the department at (704) 282-4700.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.