Monroe PD: Man arrested for for rape, kidnapping, assault

MONROE, N.C. — Authorities have added charges for a man accused of violently attacking and raping a woman earlier in the month.
The Monroe Police Department says Luis Miguel Vail-Lopez, 20, is linked to a violent assault that occurred on Saturday, September 3 on Patterson Street and a rape on Monday, Sept. 19 near Engleside Street.
The Sept. 3 attack left the victim with severe physical injuries, according to police. The victim is cooperating with police in the investigation.
Vail-Lopez was arrested on Sept. 23 for the Sept. 19 incident before police connected him to the Sept. 3 case.
He is charged with 1st-degree rape, two counts of kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, assault by strangulation, and interfering with emergency communication. Vail-Lopez remains in Union County Jail on a $350,000 bond.
Vail-Lopez's next court date is scheduled for Oct. 26.
“This is a heinous crime,” said Bryan Gilliard, Monroe Police Chief, in a statement. “I am grateful to the officers and detectives, who through hard work and a detailed investigative process were able to get Mr. Vail-Lopez, a dangerous criminal, identified, charged, and arrested.”
Monroe police are continuing to investigate this incident and ask anyone with information relating to Vail-Lopez or these crimes to contact the department at (704) 282-4700.
Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.
WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.
WCNC Charlotte is choosing to show the mugshots of the suspects in this case because police are seeking more information relating to Luis Miguel Vail-Lopez.