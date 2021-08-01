Monroe police investigating fatal shooting at a party

Police said they responded to a shots fired call around 1 a.m. Sunday.

MONROE, N.C. — A man is dead following a shooting at a party in Monroe overnight, according to the Monroe Police Department.

Police said they responded to a call about a gunshot wound around 1 a.m. at 500 Sout West Street Sunday when they found Jaqavis Montell Allen, 24, face down in the yard. Allen the transported to Atrium Union where he was pronounced dead, according to the department.

Monroe police said it appears the victim and shooter were involved in a conflict that resulted in shots fired.

No charges have been filed at this time. Police are still investigating the incident.