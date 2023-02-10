Monroe Police K9 passes away unexpectedly

Kilo, a German shepherd, passed away Thursday night due to an 'unknown medical emergency.'

MONROE, N.C. — Monroe Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Kilo, a K9 with the Monroe Police Special Response Team (SRT), died unexpectedly on Thursday night after experiencing medical problems.

After Officer Bricesen Burton immediately took Kilo to Carolina Veterinary Specialists on Thursday night, Kilo passed away from an unknown medical emergency.

"We're saddened by the tragic and sudden loss of a member of the Monroe Police Department. Please remember K9 Officer Burton, his family, the Monroe Police Department and the other K9 officers in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of a family member," said Police Chief Bryan Gilliard.

Kilo, a German shepherd, was a multi-purpose K9. He assisted Monroe Police with drug detection, security and other duties.

An autopsy will be performed in order to determine the cause of death.

Kilo would have turned two next month.

