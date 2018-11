MONROE, N.C. — If you're a parent, then you know the panic that sinks in the moment you realize your little one has lost their precious blankie.

It looks like the men and women at Monroe Police Department also know that feeling.

The police department took to their Facebook page on Monday to share a photo of a lost blankie.

Police said the blankie was found after the Warbirds over the Monroe Air Show on Saturday.

© 2018 WCNC