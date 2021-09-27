Monroe police officer struck by vehicle outside school

The officer was directing traffic in front of Apprentice Academy High School Monday morning.

MONROE, N.C. — A Monroe Police Department officer is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle.

The officer, who has not been publicly identified, was directing traffic outside Apprentice Academy High School when the officer was struck by a vehicle, according to the city spokesperson.

The officer was taken from the school, located at 2505 Weddington Road about five minutes west of downtown Monroe, to Atrium Health's Carolina Medical Center hospital in Charlotte.

It was not immediately known the extent of the officer's injuries, or if the driver would be facing any charges.

The City of Monroe was expected to release additional information as the investigation continued.

