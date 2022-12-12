x
Monroe tractor-trailer crash leaves various meats in roadway

MPD says the tractor-trailer spilled into a nearby parking lot, in which it was loaded with meat such as turkey breast, sliced ham, smoked sausage, and cheese.
MONROE, N.C. — Around 7 a.m. Monday morning, Monroe Police Department responded to an overturned tractor-trailer crash at US 74 and John Moore Rd. 

The driver of the tractor-trailer ran a red light and collided with the driver of a passenger car. 

Police say the tractor-trailer spilled into a nearby parking lot, in which it was loaded with meat such as turkey breast, sliced ham, smoked sausage, and cheese.

City of Monroe officials say the driver of the tractor-trailer and the driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries. They also say the driver of the tractor-trailer was charged with running a red light. 

US 74 was shut down for about 45 minutes during the initial investigation.

Cleanup crews are still onsite at this time.

