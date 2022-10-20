Man seriously injured in Monroe trench collapse

The man was trapped under rocks and debris for two hours.

MONROE, N.C. — One person was seriously injured Thursday when a trench at a construction site collapsed in Monroe.

By 5 p.m., rescue crews had freed the man, who was airlifted to the hospital for treatment of his serious injuries.

Emergency personnel in Union County spent two hours rescuing the man, who had become trapped under rock and debris inside the trench along South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in Monroe.

Fire department personnel from both the Monroe Fire Department and the Charlotte Fire Department were among the personnel responding to the incident.

The cause of the collapse was not immediately known.

Officials closed MLK Jr. Blvd. at Skywatch Lane, which is located along MLK Jr. Blvd between Walter Bickett Elementary School and Waxway Highway (Highway 75).

On their Facebook page, the Monroe Fire Department described it as a "technical rescue."

Drivers were encouraged to use an alternate route and avoid the area.

Please avoid the area of MLK and Skywatch lane as several emergency crews are working on a technical rescue in that area. Expect road closures on MLK near Walter Bicket Elementary. Posted by Monroe Fire Department on Thursday, October 20, 2022

