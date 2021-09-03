1,100 food boxes given to Union County neighbors in need

Pastor Osco E. Gardin Jr. said the teamwork by the volunteers made the give-a-way a success.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Several cars lined up 90 minutes before it was time outside Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church in Historic Downtown Monroe, North Carolina.

Hundreds of families got in line for 1,100 boxes of food Tuesday afternoon. Inside the boxes included milk, potatoes, oranges, onions, and packages of chicken.

Everything was donated by Produce Alliance of Union County. The Sheriff Department, City, and County Fire also helped in the effort directing traffic and placing the boxes into the vehicles.

"Great people, amazing people," Danielle Raze said. "This truly is a blessing for us."

Pastor Osco E. Gardin Jr. said the teamwork by the volunteers made the give-a-way a success.

"This is proof that we love the people in this county and we're doing our very best to be a blessing to them. I believe they appreciate it," Gardin Jr. said "They need it. They want it and they appreciate it."