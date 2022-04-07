Monroe City Council votes councilmember Angelia James out of office

MONROE, N.C. — The Monroe City Council voted now-former council member Angelia James out of office on April 7. The council has previously voted to censure James on Sept. 28, 2021.
The votes come after a Sept. 9, 2021, incident. According to city officials, James was involved in an incident at the Fairfield Inn where she threatened to fire police officers and said God was speaking to her. She was officially taken to the hospital.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Monroe City Council votes to censure member over recent behavior
A judge ordered the release of body camera footage from the Monroe Police Department just a few days later. James previously apologized for her actions, and said she was ready to move on and serve the city.
A March 24 hearing officer's report says council would be within its rights to remove James. The conclusion from the report reads:
"As set forth and analyzed in the proposed findings of fact and conclusions of law, the evidence indicates that Ms. James engaged in misconduct in office and that just cause exists for her removal from office. If the councilmembers agree based on their review of the evidence in the Record, then they—and only they—can answer the question as to whether Ms. James should be removed. And although my analysis indicates that the City Council would be within its rights to remove Ms. James based on the evidence in the Record, the City Council certainly does not have to remove Ms. James. I have provided several important factors and observations for the City Council to consider as it answers that important question. Those factors and observations are not meant to be exhaustive, so the City Council should consider any others that are relevant and appropriate."
ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Charlotte's Sycamore Brewing filing trademark claim against company over phrase 'Keep it juicy'
WCNC Charlotte will continue to follow updates as they become available.