Monroe City Council votes councilmember Angelia James out of office

"As set forth and analyzed in the proposed findings of fact and conclusions of law, the evidence indicates that Ms. James engaged in misconduct in office and that just cause exists for her removal from office. If the councilmembers agree based on their review of the evidence in the Record, then they—and only they—can answer the question as to whether Ms. James should be removed. And although my analysis indicates that the City Council would be within its rights to remove Ms. James based on the evidence in the Record, the City Council certainly does not have to remove Ms. James. I have provided several important factors and observations for the City Council to consider as it answers that important question. Those factors and observations are not meant to be exhaustive, so the City Council should consider any others that are relevant and appropriate."