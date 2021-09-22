Monroe City Council member loses coaching job

Union County Public Schools confirmed to WCNC Charlotte that James is no longer coaching there after two seasons on the job.

MONROE, N.C. — Monroe City Council member Angelia James is out as head coach of the Porter Ridge High School varsity women's basketball team. James shared the news on Twitter, posting in part I’m very disappointed in the decision that was made but I trust God. Based off a moment that I had, we all have them mine was recorded that’s all."

She's referring to a video released by the Monroe Police Department which shows an incident at a hotel on Sept. 9. Police responded to a call for someone disturbing the peace. Officers arrived at the scene and questioned James. She made threats to fire officers, and eventually was taken home and then to the hospital.

She has not been charged with a crime.

Union County Public Schools confirmed to WCNC Charlotte that James is no longer coaching there after two seasons on the job. The district did not confirm if she was fired, nor did it confirm why she is no longer with the school.

James is running for Monroe Mayor this November.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts