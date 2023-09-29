Fight near stadium forces Monroe-Forest Hills game to end early, officials say

A school district spokesperson promised further details to WCNC Charlotte.

MONROE, N.C. — The game between the Monroe Redhawks and Forest Hills Yellow Jackets only went to three quarters after a brawl unfolded Friday night.

The Monroe Police Department first confirmed the game was suspended to WCNC Charlotte, saying the game got intense and led to arguments. A WCNC Charlotte photographer filming the game said the fight happened outside of the stadium.

The game was suspended, and the stadium was cleared out. Game officials called the game in favor of Monroe, 28-0.

A spokesperson for Union County Public Schools provided this statement to WCNC Charlotte late Friday night:

Union County Public Schools does not support violent behavior, and we will not tolerate fights or any kind of aggressive conduct during athletic events. Our football games should be a fun and safe experience for everyone who attends. What we experienced tonight was embarrassing and disappointing, and we expect better behavior from our students, parents and community members. I want to thank school staff, the Monroe Police Department and the Union County Sheriff’s Office for their rapid response to this incident.

We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners on this investigation. The students involved will be disciplined according to our Code of Conduct.

The brawl at Friday night's game was the latest in a string of brawls at games in the Charlotte metro area. School districts recently tightened up rules and consequences for fans who fight at athletic events. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools made changes a week after a fight during the Harding University High School game two weeks ago.

The Chesterfield County School District, across the state line in South Carolina, also implemented a chaperone policy, requiring students in eighth grade or below to be accompanied by a chaperone aged 21 or older.

