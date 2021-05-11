x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Monroe

Boil water advisory issued for the city of Monroe

A crash knocked out power to the city's water treatment plant, leading to reduced water pressure and possible contamination in some homes.
Credit: Adobe Stock Images

MONROE, N.C. — The City of Monroe has issued a boil water advisory after a crash knocked out power to the city's water treatment facility late Monday night. 

According to the City of Monroe, the crash happened on Old Camden Road around 10 p.m. Officials said a utility pole was knocked down, causing power at the treatment plant to go out briefly. 

Emergency generators at the plant did not immediately come on, leading to low water pressure for City of Monroe water customers. Water pressure was back to normal within a few hours.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

As a precaution, the city is encouraging anyone who lives in the affected area to boil water for any human consumption (drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, making ice, etc.). Customers can also use bottled water if available. In a press release, the city said there is no reason to believe the drinking water is unsafe. 

Credit: City of Monroe
This map outlines customers in Monroe, North Carolina, who are under a boil water advisory after a water treatment facility lost power Monday, May 10.

The city said one minute of boiling should be adequate to kill any organisms or bacteria present in the water. 

RELATED: Local car club still cruising after 35 years

RELATED: A Monroe car wash promises a green, clean experience

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.