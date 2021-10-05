Mother, 5-year-old daughter attacked by 2 dogs while exiting school bus

A mother and her 5-year-old daughter were attacked by two dogs Monday afternoon in Monroe, police report.

MONROE, N.C. — A mother and her 5-year-old daughter were attacked by two dogs after the child got off of her school bus Monday afternoon, the Monroe Police Department reports.

According to police, their officers received numerous reports that said multiple people were being attacked by a dog and that there was a school bus involved.

When a Monroe Police Officer arrived on the scene, he reported that he could hear the bus driver yelling that the dogs were attacking a woman and child.

The police officer located a German Shepherd mix and Rottweiler.

The police department said the Shepherd mix came toward the officer aggressively, he attempted to create distance, but the dog continued to behave aggressively resulting in the officer being forced to shoot the German Shepherd mix. The Rottweiler ran away and was secured in a gate, police report.

The investigation revealed that a parent was waiting on her daughter to get off of a bus coming from Rocky River Elementary school. Police report that the dogs ran up to her and her 5-year-old daughter as she got off the bus and the German Shepherd began attacking them resulting in the parent and her daughter being bitten and scratched.

Both victims were treated by Union EMS on scene and did not require additional medical attention.

Animal control officers arrived on the scene and collected the injured dog then spoke to the owner about the Rottweiler. Animal Control Officers confirmed the dog was dead and that it would be sent off for testing.

The owner of the dogs has been identified, and at this time, no charges have been filed. The officer’s name is not being released at this time until the investigation is complete, police report.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts