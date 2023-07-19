Monster Jam makes a return to Charlotte with a hometown hero in the lineup

Bryce Kenny from Kernersville, NC will be driving the Great Clips Mohawk Warrior truck this weekend at the Spectrum Center.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Monster Jam is set to take over the Spectrum Center this weekend and will showcase some homegrown talent. Bryce Kenny makes his debut here in Charlotte in front of a home crowd.

He said he's looking forward to the Jam, saying it has something for everyone, including family and friends in attendance. Coming from racing dragsters at 300 mph, the hometown hero said he was born to get inside the 12,000-pound truck and hit the gas.

"It's been a long time coming," Kenny said. "It's my eighth season with Monster Jam and some people have never seen me drive around here. It's going to be fun to entertain them and show them the road of my career and how I got here."

Kenny will join a host of other drivers for the Jam, with two shows on Friday and one on Sunday.

