After Moore County attacks, FERC calls for national study of power grid safety

The North American Electric Reliability Corporation will have 120 days to provide a reliability report "in light of the need for continued vigilance."

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — In light of recent substation attacks in Moore County and a growing number of physical attacks nationwide, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission today set in motion a plan to study the effectiveness of our power grid's security.

The agency is giving the North American Electric Reliability Corporation four months to study how utilities are protecting their infrastructure, if improvements are needed and whether a minimal level of protection should be required.

The action comes after gunfire damaged two Duke Energy substations in Moore County earlier this month.

Investigators continue to look for those responsible.

The FERC's call for further research cites the need for continued vigilance.

A WCNC Charlotte analysis of Department of Energy data previously found efforts to physically attack, sabotage and vandalize hit a 10-year high in the United States in 2022.

