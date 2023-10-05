Mooresville police investigating chemical smell at high school

Students were dismissed early following a precautionary evacuation due to a chemical smell at Mooresville High School, police said.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville High School students were dismissed early after an evacuation due to a chemical smell in the building, officials said.

Mooresville Fire-Rescue responded to the school Wednesday for a reported hazmat situation. The Mooresville Police Department evacuated the school as a precaution for students and staff.

Fire officials said there is no critical threat to the public but it's still unclear what caused the smell. School resource officers are investigating the incident at this time, according to Mooresville police.

No further information was provided by the authorities. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts