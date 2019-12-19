MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville home has partially collapsed after a large fire caused extensive damage Thursday morning.

The fire started around 10 a.m. at the home, located at 114 Misty Meadows Court.

Fire officials declared a second alarm to bring in additional resources to control the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCNC.com and NBC Charlotte for updates.

