Proposed rules that could impact Josh's Farmers Market tabled by town's board of commissioners

The owner of Josh's Farmers Market says it's good news for now as they work to find a solution to stay open.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Proposed rules that could have greatly impacted business for Josh's Farmers Market have been tabled by the town's board of commissioners.

Josh’s Farmers Market has struggled to find where it fits in since Mooresville adopted new town rules last year. Now, the market owner hopes leaders will help him find a permanent solution.

The market has been a local staple in the community for decades. However, under Mooresville's Unified Development Ordinance, it isn’t allowed to operate as a farmers’ market and must be permitted as retail.

"As the ordinances have changed back in February 2022 now what we do is considered illegal," Josh Graham told WCNC Charlotte.

To stay open, Graham has been operating under “seasonal sales” – forcing him to hop around to temporary locations every four months until he can hopefully open a permanent location in 2024.

"It’s not something that’s sustainable, we don’t want it to be, but in the interim it’s our only option," Graham said.

In June, another new set of rules were proposed by town staff that would’ve further hurt Graham’s business – like only allowing the market to be open three days a week and requiring 10 vendors to be present.

Town staff previously explained to WCNC Charlotte:

“The amendments make it clear that farmers markets are temporary uses which primarily support the sale of food and food products that are grown, harvested, raised, or made in North Carolina or our neighboring states.”

Those amendments have been tabled by theBoard of Commissioners for now.

Graham said two commissioners have been working with him: Eddie Dingler and Gary West. WCNC Charlotte reached out to both, but has not heard back from Dingler.

West said in a statement, “I have no statement at this time other than we continue to work on finding a solution that the Board can support and that does not violate the law."

Graham explained tabling the amendments buys him more time. He’s hoping commissioners pass an ordinance that allows open air markets in the town again.

"It's tiresome and overwhelming but at the same time we have no other choice because we want to stay in operation," Graham said.

He is now searching for another location he must move to by September to keep business open.