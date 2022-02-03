Mooresville restaurants to donate sales to an organization feeding Ukrainian refugees

The World Central Kitchen is serving thousands of fresh meals to Ukrainian families fleeing home as well as those who remain in the country.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Are you looking for some ways to help Ukrainian refugees? These restaurants in Mooresville will allow you to buy a meal and do just that.

According to a news release, The Barcelona Burger & Beer Garden has announced it will donate funds from all sales on Tuesday, March 8 to World Central Kitchen towards relief efforts for Ukrainian refugees. Aliño Pizzeria will donate funds from all sales on Wednesday, March 9 to World Central Kitchen for the same cause.

Both restaurants are located at Merino Mill, 500 S. Main Street in Mooresville.

The World Central Kitchen is serving thousands of fresh meals to Ukrainian families fleeing home as well as those who remain in the country.

The restaurants will also match the total amount in sales from those designated days towards their contribution to World Central Kitchen.

“Everyone is looking for a way to help the Ukrainian people right now,” Michal Bay, owner of Aliño Pizzeria and The Barcelona Burger & Beer Garden, said. “We admire Chef Andrés. World Central Kitchen is feeding people whose lives have been torn apart by the war. We wanted to help.”

Aliño Pizzeria has previously given away about 9,700 complimentary pizzas on COVID Heroes Appreciation Days. Barcelona Burger gave away nearly 2,000 complimentary meals in October to COVID heroes.

