Mooresville community remembers fallen K9 officer with Fall Fest

Jordan Sheldon's legacy was honored four years after his on-duty death.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Neighbors in Mooresville were out in full force at the Trackhouse Motorplex to remember Officer Jordan Sheldon through the annual Fall Fest.

Jordan Sheldon was more than a K9 officer. For the community, he was a protector and a hero. Now, they're doing their part to carry his legacy forward.

Brittany Schneider has a passion for dogs, just like Ofc. Sheldon. She took part in the fest to honor his work.

“I care about animals. I love dogs," she said. "This just carries on his legacy.”

On the night of May 4, 2019, Sheldon conducted a traffic stop on West Plaza Drive in Mooresville. He was shot while handling the stop and later died at a hospital. The suspect got away but was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a nearby apartment.

Sheldon had served the Mooresville Police Department for six years. His mother, Susan Ledford, told WCNC Charlotte six months after his death that her son was always meant to be a protector.

His brother, Carson Sheldon, decided to honor Jordan with the Fall Fest as well as starting a charity organization: Sheldon’s K9s. Both the festival and the charity are geared towards helping K9s while they serve and after they retire.

“We want to take care of those dogs through their entire life of service," he said. "That's really the purpose of the event is to bring the community and the canines together.”



One of the K9s the charity served included Loki, the same K9 Ofc. Sheldon served with. Loki passed away in January 2022, more than two years after Sheldon was killed.