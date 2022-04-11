Mooresville nonprofit helping families in need

The Christian Mission in Mooresville hopes to break the cycle of poverty through crisis assistance, case management and educational programs.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Across the U.S. and right here in the Charlotte area, thousands of people are struggling to make ends meet every day.

One in seven people lives below the poverty line. One in five students in Iredell County lives in poverty and one in three students in Mooresville schools lives in poverty. The Christian Mission, a nonprofit in Mooresville, is working to make a difference for people in need.

The Christian Mission serves as a catalyst, hoping to break the cycle of poverty through crisis assistance, case management and educational programs.

"Our goal is to help individuals in need with food, clothes and shelter," executive director Amy LaCount said. "But more so to help them get out of the situation they are in."

The hope is that these clients can work individually with a case manager to set goals and reach them. Little by little, those skills can add up to make a big difference.

"We work with them on financial literacy and budgeting," LaCount said. "But also talk to them about trauma, mental health and community issues."

By giving clients food, clothes and knowledge, the Christian Ministry hopes to change each individual's path to get them to a better place.

"Asking them what their dreams are so it's not me telling them what their dreams are but it's them telling me what inspires you," LaCount explained.

One client had a dream of owning a business. The Christian Ministry staff worked with her to help understand her worth. She now runs her own cleaning business.

"If it wasn't for the Mooresville Christian Ministry, I would not be here today," Kyla Cowan said. "They pushed me to start the business. They had faith in me when I didn't have faith in myself."

Cowan, who was in a woman and children treatment facility previously, came to Mooresville with two small kids, no car and no job after recently buying a house. Coming to the Christian Mission has paid off in a big way.

"Financial stability, definitely my credit score has improved," she said. "I am close to paying off my home, a vehicle to me, a vehicle to my business. I feel like I am grounded and I have a better spiritual foundation."

For now, cleaning is a hands-on job for Cowan. She hopes eventually she'll be the one sitting behind the desk. Either way, she wants to continue giving back as a way to thank those who helped her reach this goal.

"In the five or six years that I have been here I have been able to give back to my community and I hope to give back even more in the future," she said.

