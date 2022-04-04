Young Eagles take flight in Mooresville

The Young Eagles encourages kids and teenagers interested in aviation to follow career paths in the industry. Scholarships are available for participants.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — In the midst of all the banging and knocking in a tiny Mooresville garage, Abigail Coble is getting the opportunity to work toward her dream.

She's a member of the Young Eagles, which is part of an organization called the Experimental Aircraft Association. This group focuses on kids helping them actually build airplanes and encouraging them to become involved in aviation. The Young Eagles meet every Tuesday night in Mooresville.

"I get to experience and fly airplanes," Coble said. "I really want to do that."

It's made possible through EAA Chapter 309, the Mooresville chapter of the EAA. Kelly Brady, the current president of the Mooresville chapter, said it's a dream come true for lots of children.

To help make it more accessible, the program is free of charge for all participants. Slots are limited and awarded on a first come, first serve basis.

"They get to come out and fly for free," Brady said. "They get to build and dream of flying an aircraft."

There's a process that kids go through that helps them understand what they are doing. Brady says the hands-on experience keeps the kids engaged through the program.

"We will teach them all about the aircraft, like how to use the control surfaces, the different gauges and everything they're looking at," Brady said.

The program, which is based in Mooresville, is led by aviation enthusiasts. Former president Paul Grieshaber, who's still part of the chapter, is a former airline pilot.

"We do flight training," he said. "We give rides to kids and we are building airplanes."

Chapter 309 recently kicked off its Young Eagles Build and Fly program, allowing kids ages 7 to 17, like Abigail, to get hands-on experience. Eventually, they'll earn their wings.

"I really like building the airplane and flying it," Coble said.

The organization hopes this experience will keep the field of aviation growing by opening doors to the next generation. Parents say they're already seeing an impact on their kids.

The experience is even greater for Abigail, who gets to fly alongside her father, Nelson Coble, who passed along his passion for flying to his daughter.

"It's hard to put words to it," he said. "It's awesome. I love it."

He's even more delighted that these outings have helped his daughter be more social.

"Abigail is as shy as they come," he said. "She came with me that first night and we haven't missed a Tuesday since."

The EAA offers scholarships to those who are interested in pursuing a career in aviation-related or STEM fields. They encourage individuals who are well-rounded, involved in their school and interested in aviation to apply for a scholarship. They also help students obtain their pilot licenses. Click here for more information about EAA scholarships.

