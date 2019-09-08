MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The South Iredell NAACP and many community members are still demanding answers as to why the Moorseville police chief was pushed out.

Chief Damon Williams was put on leave back in June. The department has said he didn’t do anything criminal, and it was a personnel matter.

The state NAACP investigated and said the matter was racially motivated, adding there was a bigger issue in Mooresville.

Williams showed up to the meeting Thursday night, saying rumors that there was a hostile work environment are hurtful and untrue. The crowd gave him a standing ovation. He has been on leave for the last two months.

“Ultimately, I took the oath to keep you all safe, and I take that oath very seriously. Now I can tell you one thing, my integrity means more to me than anything else, and some of the things that I’ve seen come out, and some of the rumors that I have not addressed have been hurtful,” Williams said.

After he was put on leave, two investigations started: One by an outside, independent organization and one by the North Carolina NAACP. On Thursday, they revealed they haven’t found any real reason for the chief’s dismissal, claiming the city has pushed back, only telling them it’s a personnel matter.

“We think you were one of the top law-enforcement officers in North Carolina and for that to be a suspension put on your record, we don’t think that should’ve ever happened,” said Amos McClorey with the state chapter of the NAACP.

A few officers came in uniform to support Chief Williams and so did the high school step team which he helps run and the police department funds. One student said even as kids they observe a lot and feel tension and discrimination in Mooresville.

City officials said the independent investigation into the chief’s suspension isn’t completed yet.

