Two men arrested on felony drug charges by Mooresville police

Police investigated after receiving complaints of illegal-drug activity near Rocky River Elementary School.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville Police Department made arrests after investigating illegal drug activity in the Rocky River Road area. 35-year-old Jerome Leray Allison and 55-year-old Douglas Anthony Allison were both arrested on Monday, June 12.

Jerome Allison was placed under arrest when he initially did not pull over for police after being seen leaving the residence that was mentioned in the complaints. He was found in possession of multiple narcotics including fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana.

Douglas Allison returned to the residence at 112 Vick Road as police were conducting a warranted search. He was also arrested on felony drug charges.

Detectives seized copious amounts of drugs, including over a pound of methamphetamine, approximately half a pound of fentanyl and 64 doses of counterfeit Alprazolam. Two firearms, including an AK-47-style pistol, were also found inside the residence.

Jerome Allison was placed in the Iredell County Detention Center under an $855,000 secured bond. He has been charged with five felonies and two misdemeanors. The felony charges include trafficking of opiates and methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Douglas Allison has also been charged with five felonies and one misdemeanor. He has been placed under a $780,000 secured bond in the Iredell County Detention Center.