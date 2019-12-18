MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The interim chief of the Mooresville Police department has officially accepted the job permanently.

Ron Campurciani sent an email out Tuesday night saying, "First, I want to thank all of you for your support over the past six months. It truly has been the honor of my lifetime to have spent these past months with all of you. Tonight, after careful consideration, I have accepted the offer by the town manager to move forward as your permanent chief. I look forward to working with all of you as we move this department forward."

The department has been under scrutiny since the beginning of the year. The agency was under investigation amid claims of a hostile work environment.

Shortly after the death of Officer Jordan Sheldon, the former chief, Damon Williams, was put on paid leave. One week after our NBC Charlotte investigation and exclusive interview with Sheldon's family, Williams resigned.

NBC Charlotte also learned Sgt. Jerry Spruill, who was in charge of logistics at the department, is resigning as well.

Stay with WCNC for the latest on this developing story.

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM

1 dead, 9 hurt in school bus, car collision in Monroe

Who is Heather O'Reilly, woman who sang James Taylor at the Charlotte MLS announcement?

'This clearly was a hoarding situation' | 36 dogs recovered from North Carolina home