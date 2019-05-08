MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville student died Monday following an accident during a service project over the weekend.

The incident involving Gavin Sharpe happened Saturday afternoon on the Mooresville High School Magnolia Campus, the school district said.

"To help students and staff deal with this loss, the district will be offering additional counseling services for both students and staff as we begin the new school year," the district said in a statement.

According to a Facebook post by Lake Norman FCA, Sharpe, a high school football player, fell from the bed of a pickup truck.

"He was a lover of Jesus and an FCA leader that will be dearly missed. Please pray for the Blue Devil family as well!" the post read.

The school district said it would not offer additional comment to respect the privacy of the family.

"We will, however, continue to keep this family in our thoughts and prayers through this difficult time," the school district said.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM

Classmates: Dayton shooter kept a 'hit list' and a 'rape list'

The context behind the mass shooting statistics going viral on social media

Explore the 3 top spots in Charlotte's Ballantyne neighborhood