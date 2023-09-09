Moorseville teen killed in Iredell County crash, Troopers say

16-year-old Stella Grace Bright was killed in a crash that injured two other teenagers early Saturday morning.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — One teenager is dead and two other are injured after an overnight crash in Iredell County, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol says.

The NCSHP responded to a crash on Brawley School Road near Mansfield Loop shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to investigators, a 2014 Porsche was heading south on Brawley School Road when it drove of the right side of the road, hit a tree and then crashed into a rock landscaping wall.

The driver of the Porsche, 16-year-old Stella Grace Bright from Mooresville, died at the scene from her injuries. Two other teenagers were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The driver and front passenger were both wearing seat belts, but the backseat passenger was not wearing a seat belt and the back area of the Porsche was not designed for passengers.

According to initial investigations, speeding was a contributing factor to the crash.

