'We just want to continue operating' | Mooresville town board vote expected to decide next steps for Josh's Farmers Market

The Mooresville Board of Adjustment will hear closing arguments on Tuesday to decide if Josh's Farmers Market can stay in its temporary YMCA location for now.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A months-long battle deciding the fate of Josh's Farmers Market in Mooresville is getting one step closer to closure.

On Tuesday, the Mooresville Board of Adjustment will resume its continued hearings with closing arguments to decide if Josh's Farmers Market might be able to stay at its temporary location at the Lowe's YMCA on Joe Knox Ave despite the town ordinance. Owner Josh Graham hopes this would allow more time to work on completing plans for a permanent location.

“I knew what the town wanted -- they wanted a permanent facility," Graham said. "But the downside of that: They give us 12 months to make that happen."

Now due to NCDOT street widening delays, Graham said they likely would not be able to open the farmer's market at the new location at the corner of Williamson and Sundown roads until late 2024.

“From day one we’ve always wanted to just continue operating," Graham said. "We haven’t asked for special treatment. We just want to continue operating in this town.”

The continued argument from the town of Mooresville is that Josh's Farmer's Market is more accurately classified as an outdoor retail use.

“I don’t think he fits within the definition of a farmers market and that’s the way I’m going to be voting and that’s simply it’s a very clear meaning," Board of Adjustment Chairman James Rupp said.

If the board votes no, Graham said he plans to take his appeal to Iredell County Superior Court. Graham also added there are plans to consider building a permanent location at the YMCA much more quickly.

“Our customers love the YMCA location," Graham said. "It’s not really what we like, it’s what the customers like, we keep reminding ourselves of that.”

Closing arguments are set to start at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Mooresville Town Hall.