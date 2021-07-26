Morning ritual pays off with $100,000 win for Cabarrus County man

“I just had that feeling that it was going to be a winner,” Burch said as he collected his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Leonard Burch’s morning routine of stopping for coffee and scratch-offs on his way to work took a turn for the better last week with a $100,000 win.

Burch, a mechanical contractor from Huntersville, made his usual stop for coffee and then played a few scratch-offs at Highland Creek BP on Ridge Road in Charlotte. He said just as he was leaving something told him to try one more time. He tried a $20 Ultimate 7’s ticket and won a $100,000 prize.

“I just had that feeling that it was going to be a winner,” Burch said as he collected his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $70,756. He said he had not yet decided how to use his prize money.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter￼

“I feel good I won,” Burch said.

Ultimate 7’s launched in May with four top prizes of $2 million and eight $100,000 prizes. Two $2 million and five $100,000 prizes remain to be won.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million per year for education.

For details on how $14.7 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Cabarrus County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.